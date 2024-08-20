Neighbors cry foul over Tacoma ‘party house’ owned by former NFL player

A luxury short-term rental property in the Tacoma Narrows neighborhood has stirred up significant controversy among long-term residents, who claim it has transformed their once peaceful community into a hub for frequent and disruptive gatherings.

The home, known as Sunset Estate, is located on the West Slope, facing the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. While the property boasts stunning views of the mountains and water, neighbors allege that its use as a short-term rental has led to criminal activity, excessive noise, and parking issues in the area.

Paul, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 30 years, credits the views for nestling his family here.

"It’s a beautiful place," Paul said. "But it’s turned into a party house. That’s what it is."

Doug, another neighbor, described more alarming incidents, including witnessing illegal activities.

"I was walking down the hill and saw a couple openly fornicating right there. Smelled fentanyl when I've walked by before," he said, expressing concerns about safety and the growing nuisance.

The neighbors' frustrations have reached a boiling point, with some, like Kevin Johnson, calling for the property to be shut down. "He did not come around the community and ask us if we wanted a party, event house up there. He didn't discuss anything with us. It’s really become a nuisance, and it's not fair to us," Johnson said.

Since purchasing the property in 2018, former NFL player Desmond Trufant has rebuilt the estate after living in it for a year and turned it into what he describes as a "luxury short-term rental." Trufant defended his use of the property while acknowledging the concerns, but insisted that the complaints are misplaced.

"The complaints? They're trying to just pin it on me, because, you know, that's the easy thing to do," Trufant said.

Trufant argued that the area has long been a popular spot for visitors due to its scenic views and proximity to landmarks like the Narrows Bridge. "This is an active street. This is a landmark view area. So people come here to watch the sunset. They're here on dates. They go on walks. There's kids here, older people here. It's just active over here, just in general," he explained.

"I'm glad that I don't live directly on that street, but I don't like the spill off, too. It's not bad, but I can see it getting worse," said Doug. "The fire department has stated that if there's an emergency and he's having a function and there's cars on both sides of the street, we're not going to be able to get an engine down there. So it becomes a safety concern, too."

Johnson says he's attended neighborhood meetings and has reached out to city officials regarding the ongoing concerns. He says that, since then, "no parking" signs have been placed on the east side of the street and two speed bumps have been put in.

He says when the weather lends itself there are about three events per week.

"The people that have nefarious behaviors, they don't pay attention to no parking size, especially if it's not enforced, and to slow them down," Johnson said. "I really feel bad for the people right below him, and those people have to tolerate loud music and lights and everything else, especially in the winter time, when it gets darker earlier. But I would encourage him to shut it down and take his parties to a place like the Titlow Lodge or the Pagoda."

Trufant emphasized he is operating within legal boundaries. "At the end of the day, I'm a businessman, and businessmen, you get these rules and these laws and these guidelines to follow, right? And that's what I'm doing," he said.

Trufant also pointed out that the house has increased the area's value and that his events end promptly at 10 p.m. in accordance with the noise ordinance.

The residents have taken their concerns to the city, but so far, officials have indicated that Trufant's operations are within legal limits, provided he holds the necessary business licenses.

The City of Tacoma told FOX 13 in a statement:

"Under the current Tacoma Municipal Code, any owner of a home in a residential zoning district may, with a business license, engage in the business of short-term rental of their whole home, without ever self-occupying the home, and general parking on residential streets is not restricted. The City has investigated complaints about events held in rental houses from a code perspective, and associated parking from a traffic, fire safety and Americans with Disabilities Act perspectives. The City is not currently aware of any rental homes that are not compliant with applicable codes."

"Evidently, none of those city people live next door to him," Johnson said. "There's no way they would tolerate it in their neighborhood, and they don't. They don't get the true feeling."

The home is host to birthdays, weddings, and watch parties, according to the property's social media.

Trufant says the home can host anything the guest desires as long as it's within the allotted time. He himself also uses the home to give back to the community through his non-profit, Tacoma Kids, which provides scholarships for underprivileged youth.

The situation remains a point of contention, with residents continuing to push for a resolution that will restore the peace and quiet they once enjoyed.

As the debate over the "party house" continues, it remains to be seen whether the community's efforts will lead to any changes in the property's use or management. Trufant made it clear he's abiding by city codes and regulations.

"Is it people having fun? Yeah, but it's all within the rules of what the city is telling me to do," Trufant said. "I didn't make up the rules. I'm not above the law; I'm just a businessman investing."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Exclusive: WA DCYF head responds to calls to step down after Green Hill School failures

Two retired WA ferries set sail for Ecuador, ending Puget Sound legacy

Marysville School District addressing budget after state's most 'alarming audit' in 17 years

Gorge Amphitheatre hit by thunderstorm, Bass Canyon day two canceled

Mud, boulders delay reopening of WA's North Cascades Highway

'This can’t be happening': Father of 18-year-old murdered in Skagit County shares story

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.