Mud, boulders delay reopening of WA's North Cascades Highway

The reopening of State Route 20, known as the North Cascades Highway, has been delayed after crews discovered worse-than-expected conditions while clearing a recent mudslide.

The highway remains closed between Granite Creek and Easy Pass trailhead (mileposts 148-157) as crews continue to battle through massive debris.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported that the mudslide, triggered by rainfall on Aug. 11, dumped approximately 7,000 tons of mud across the roadway, with depths reaching up to 10 feet in some spots. The slide also brought down large boulders, significantly slowing cleanup efforts.

WSDOT teams have been working daily to remove debris but have faced delays due to the sheer size and weight of the rocks mixed in with the mud. Additional equipment has been brought in to speed up the process, but it remains unclear exactly when the road will reopen.

"We know that many are anxiously waiting for the road to reopen. More equipment has been brought in to help the crew, and they have been working daily to clear the road," WSDOT said in an update posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

While the team works tirelessly, travelers are encouraged to use alternate routes such as US 2 or I-90 for east-west travel.

The North Cascades Highway was already closed as crews focused on containing the nearby Easy Fire, and the mudslide only added to the challenges. WSDOT will conduct another assessment later this week to determine when the roadway might be safe for travel.

For now, travelers should expect the closure to last several more days and plan alternate routes for any trips through the area.

