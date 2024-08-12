Rainfall triggers mudslide on SR-20 within Easy Fire closure

Crews are working to clear a stretch of roadway in the North Cascades after Sunday's rainfall triggered a mudslide.

Sunday's rainfall triggered a mudslide along SR-20 in Washington's North Cascades. This stretch of roadway has already been closed off as wildfire crews work to contain the Easy Fire. (Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation)

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), a mudslide on Sunday covered about 100 feet of State Route 20. Crews expect it to take at least two days to clean up and clear the roadway.

Though this may seem like an added headache for travelers, the mudslide occurred between mileposts 148 and 157, an area already closed as wildfire crews work to contain the Easy Fire.

WSDOT crews are currently clearing this debris and will reevaluate conditions again on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.