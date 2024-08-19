Gorge Amphitheatre hit by thunderstorm, Bass Canyon day two canceled

Day two of the Bass Canyon EDM festival was canceled Saturday night after extreme weather made its way to the Gorge Amphitheatre.

The thunderstorm hit western Washington at around 9 p.m. Saturday night, causing multiple power outages across Seattle, flight delays at Sea-Tac Airport, and widespread rain.

Bass Canyon, a three-day event, experienced high winds that affected parts of the stage, prompting event organizers to pull the plug on the festival's second day. Several screens on the main stage appeared to be swaying in the wind near the crowd.

The thunderstorm also affected nearby campsites, with many having to get back to their cars.

The event resumed for its third day on Sunday with all scheduled events going as planned.

This is the second event at the Gorge this summer that has been affected by the weather. In early July, a small wildfire broke out during an ODESZA concert.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Mud, boulders delay reopening of WA's North Cascades Highway

What to know about tonight's rare blue supermoon over Seattle

2 dead after motorcycle crashes into firetruck on Queen Anne

Seattle weather: Feeling more like fall this week

Is WA a hot spot for lost mail? Here's where the state ranks nationally

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.