Between thunderstorms and lightning Saturday night, to wind conditions Sunday, travelers have had a hard time getting in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Over the past 24 hours, 291 flights have been delayed, and 47 have been canceled departing or arriving to Sea-Tac, according to FlightAware.

Representatives with the airport released a statement Sunday explaining current conditions, which read, in part:

"We did have lightning alerts cause a shutdown of fueling for safety over two hours between 8:30-10:30 p.m…typically lightning storms pass in 20-30 minutes and that gets called off but this storm was so large it couldn't used for the two hours. This resulted in delays of flights outbound and cascaded into delays for some arriving flights getting to the gates as they didn’t have any space op-ed until those departures cleared. The FAA had a ground stop for arrivals for a while late in the evening as well to try and help slow inbound traffic," Perry Cooper, Senior Media Relations Manager for SEA Airport.

As of Sunday evening, the FAA reports traffic destined to Boston is experiencing two-and-a-half hour delays, New York's JFK airport sees delays of one hour and 16 minutes, and Newark, New Jersey's EWR will have no departures until 7 p.m.

