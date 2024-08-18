Thousands without power in Puget Sound region after Saturday storms
SEATTLE - There are still thousands of people without power following a stormy night across Puget Sound on Saturday night.
Right now, Puget Sound Energy reports 110 outages are impacting 9,573 customers.
For the Seattle area, Seattle City Light reports 48 outages impacting 338 customers as of 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Puget Sound Energy power outage map as of 11 a.m. on August 18, 2024.
Seattle City Light power outage map on August 18, 2024.
Finding power outages across the Puget Sound region
