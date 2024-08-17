Many residents in the Puget Sound region will see heavy rain and thunderstorms Saturday evening, with the possibility for lightning, hail and high wind gusts.

The FOX13 Weather team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Saturday night. Strong to severe storms will be likely between 5 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The FOX 13 Weather team has issued a Weather Alert Saturday night as Stormy weather hits Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The storms will be sweeping through during the evening and overnight hours. They will push in from the south through much of western Washington. They are forecast to arrive in the Seattle metro region between 8 and 9 p.m. If you are outdoors, please seek shelter till the storm passes, as dangerous lightning will accompany the storms.

A warm afternoon combined with unstable air with a disturbance will produce storms throughout the region.

Locations in the South Cascades and the foothills in Lewis and Pierce County, please be weather aware as there is a severe thunderstorm watch for your area.

Some of the storms may become severe with wind gusts near 70mph and hail up to 1.5" in diameter.

Heavy rainfall is forecast to fall in a very short period of time. Burn scar areas will need to be monitored for potential flash flooding and debris flow.

Locally heavy rainfall with quick moving storms may lead to flash flooding and debris flow in burn scar areas. (FOX13 Seattle)

After our stormy weekend, conditions will calm with a mix of sun and clouds through the week with slightly below normal temperatures. There is another slight chance for showers by mid-week.