Seattle man pleads not guilty in death of 14-year-old stepson

The Brief A Seattle man has officially been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in connection to the death of his teenage stepson. Prosecutors claim Khalil Graham did nothing to save the child, who was allegedly beaten to death by his mother.



A Seattle man has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and manslaughter in the death of his teenage stepson.

The backstory:

Khalil Graham was arraigned Thursday in King County Superior Court. The charges against him were filed days after the 14-year-old’s own mother was charged with murder.

On January 30, 2025, the teen was home with his mother, Denaya Young, and her husband Graham. Court documents obtained by FOX 13 revealed the disturbing details of what happened behind their closed doors.

The documents said Young beat her son with her fists and an extension cord for three hours until the boy collapsed. In the court records, investigators stated Graham saw the attack, but didn’t call for help until it was too late.

What they're saying:

Though officials said Graham told police he was raising the boy like one of his own, prosecutors argued he did nothing to save the child.

"You also understand that you’re being charged with this happening with the victim being a current household or family member at the fine by statute," said one King County prosecutor during the arraignment.

Graham stood before the judge with his attorney while prosecutors read Graham’s charges of second-degree murder, because of criminal mistreatment, and first-degree manslaughter. Prosecutors explained both charges are domestic violence offenses.

Khalil Graham in court

"Specifically, it alleges that on or about January 30 of 2025, you did recklessly cause the death of J.R., a human being who died on that same date," said one prosecutor.

During Young’s arraignment on Feb. 13, she pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. She remains held at the King County Jail on $3 million bail.

What's next:

Graham’s next court date is scheduled for March 18, with a tentative trial date set for April 17. He remains held at the King County Jail on $1 million bail.

