1 arrested, 1 injured after violent Seattle hate crime

One man is in jail and one woman is injured after a violent hate crime in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood Tuesday night.

According to Seattle police, officers were called to reports of an assault near Freeway Park around 8:15 p.m. Two people were talking outside when a 42-year-old man is said to have stormed out of a nearby apartment and started screaming racial slurs at them.

The suspect knocked a woman over and started punching and kicking her on the ground while calling her slurs.

The victim suffered injuries to her head, face and knee, and the suspect then ran back into his apartment.

Seattle fire personnel treated the victim's injuries and said she is in stable condition.

Police were granted a search warrant to enter the apartment, and they took the suspect into custody. He was booked into King County Jail for second-degree assault and hate crime offense.

