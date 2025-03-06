Teen arrested in Tacoma Hilltop neighborhood murder

The Brief Tacoma police have arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection to the shooting death of Messiah Washington, who was found dead inside the elevator of an affordable housing complex. Police arrested the teen on Wednesday, in the same area that the murder took place.



Tacoma police have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood.

The shooting victim, Messiah Washington, was killed inside the elevator of Housing Hilltop, an affordable housing complex. It happened on Feb. 22 around 9 p.m.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 15-year-old boy and booked him into Remann Hall for first-degree murder.

The teen was arrested in the same area of Housing Hilltop, in the 1100 block of South L Street.

It's currently unknown if the 15-year-old is the only suspect in this case.

An online fundraiser was also started for the Washington family following Messiah's murder.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Tacoma Police Department and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

