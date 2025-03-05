Wheel user slaps anti-Elon sticker on Tesla Cybertruck in Seattle traffic

The Brief A Tesla Cybertruck owner in Seattle had an anti-Elon Musk sticker placed on their vehicle by an individual on an electric wheel while stopped at a traffic light. The owner expressed confusion over the act, noting it could lead to increased insurance rates, though they were relieved it was only a sticker. The incident reflects a broader anti-Musk sentiment amid the political climate of Donald Trump's second presidency.



A Tesla Cybertruck owner in Seattle said someone on an electric wheel placed an anti-Elon Musk sticker on the back of their vehicle. The incident occurred while the Cybertruck was stopped at a traffic light.

The owner, who spoke to FOX 13 Seattle, expressed confusion over the act.

"I just don’t get the mentality of a person who’s willing to deface an owner’s vehicle is going to benefit their ‘cause’. It’s only going to increase insurance rates for everyone because of claims to fix it," the owner said. "I lucked out that it was only a sticker on my Cybertruck."

The video accompanying the incident shows the individual approaching the Cybertruck from behind, affixing the sticker and then rolling away on their electric wheel.

The sticker's message reflects a broader sentiment of discontent with Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and other high-profile companies. This sentiment has been particularly pronounced amid the political climate of Donald Trump's second presidency, where Musk's business practices and public statements have drawn criticism from various groups.

In Seattle, there have been protests, vandalized charging stations and defaced Tesla service centers.

Protesters rally at the South Lake Union Tesla store against Elon Musk on Feb. 15, 2025 in Seattle, Wash. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Tesla found burned in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood is now under investigation as authorities suspect the fire was intentionally set.

A suspicious Tesla fire in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood on Feb. 22, 2025, sparks online debate. (Screenshot via Seattle Submissions)

The incident highlights ongoing tensions between supporters and critics of Musk, as well as the broader cultural and political divides that have become more pronounced in recent years.

The Source: Information in this story came from the owner of the Tesla Cybertruck and video captured by the owner's vehicle.

