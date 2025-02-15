Seattle protesters rally at South Lake Union Tesla store against Elon Musk

The Brief Protests popped up at Tesla locations across the country Saturday, including right here in Seattle. Residents talked with us about what drove them out to the South Lake Union storefront on Feb. 15.



At the corner of Republican Street and Westlake Avenue in South Lake Union, a group gathered to take a stance against one republican: Elon Musk.

"Elon Musk built his fortune on Tesla, and he’s using that to attack our democracy," Evan Sutton, who helped organize Saturday’s protest.

The group stood in front of the Tesla store, armed with signs targeting the tech mogul, who now officially serves under President Donald Trump as a special government employee and has been appointed to head the Department of Government Efficiency.

Evan Sutton helped organize the Tesla protest on Saturday.

Those protesting told FOX 13, they were out there because Musk was not elected, and democracy must be protected.

What they're saying:

"He has no qualifications, he has no meaningful security clearance, he has young hackers who are linked credibly to criminal organizations, and they’re running around the federal government making a mess that’s going to hurt everyday Americans," Sutton said.

Cindy Duryee joined the protest out of what she said is pure and utter frustration with what’s happening in the government.

"This country is our country. It’s the U.S. of A, it is not America X," Duryee said. "The hope is to show other people that they have strength. They don’t have to accept what is going on in this country right now."

Big picture view:

Dozens drove out to Tesla showrooms across the country for similar demonstrations, and those who drove by the protest in Tesla vehicles were greeted with chants to sell their car.

On Friday, singer Sheryl Crow posted a video on social media of her getting rid of her Tesla with the caption, "My parents always said… you are who you hang out with."

Musk has defended his government role and dismissed conflict of interest concerns. President Trump has also said there is no such conflict with Musk working in the administration.

The Source: Information for this article comes from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

