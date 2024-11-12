Seattle City Councilmember Rob Saka, chair of the Transportation Committee, is looking to decommission the South Lake Union Streetcar and move its funding into more bus services.

Saka introduced new amendments to the 2025-26 budget on Tuesday, and the first item on his agenda is to "thoughtfully retire" the SLU streetcar, and transfer the existing funding into "expanded transit service options," namely buses. Saka says decommissioning the streetcar would be scheduled long in advance of the anticipated multi-year shutdown once Link light rail construction reaches South Lake Union.

Ridership for the streetcar has dwindled since its peak in 2013.

"As Transportation Committee Chair, I’m deeply concerned that residents aren’t getting what they paid for when it comes to the South Lake Union Streetcar. There are much more effective ways we could be investing our transit dollars and that’s why I’m proposing the executive take a serious look at alternatives with my amendment," said Saka. "This isn’t about killing transit — it’s about ensuring our transportation dollars are wisely spent on expanded transit service in the area that people will actually use! At its core, this is a 1-for-1, transit-for-transit investment that would require a thoughtful transition of service."

Saka also proposed two amendments to allocate $1 million from the newly-passed transportation levy into security improvements. Specifically, Seattle Department of Transportation would be asked to put together a report to identify areas of improvement and best practices in their current security policies.

"Engaging with my constituents every day, I frequently hear themes, and increased transit safety and security has been a consistent one. As a region, we’re not going to be able to deliver on our commitment to boost transit ridership unless we leverage the tools available to create a safer, more welcoming environment for all," added Councilmember Saka.

The budget amendment process begins Nov. 13 at the Seattle City Council's Select Budget Committee.

