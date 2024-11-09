$2M bail set for Seattle man accused of stabbing 5 people

The man suspected of going on a stabbing spree in Seattle's Chinatown-International district made his first court appearance today.

On Saturday, the court was tasked with finding probable cause for five counts of first degree assault amid the Seattle Police Department's ongoing investigation.

While the suspect's defense asked for a lower bail, a King County judge agreed to the prosecutor's request for $2,000,000.

Arguing for the bail amount in court, the prosecution cited the right of the people in CID to feel safe and protected.

The man accused of the crimes has not been formally charged yet. Police investigators are expected to submit a case referral for this on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Right now, there is no filing that the incidents were part of a hate crime. However, that could change as investigators continue to compile evidence.

