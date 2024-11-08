6 Stabbings, 10 victims – tracking Seattle’s recent attacks

Police in Seattle report there are 10 victims from six incidents involving stabbings in the city. We have created a timeline of the violence.

The stabbings took place in the Chinatown-International District over roughly 36 hours. Officers say it is "certainly possible" that the suspect involved in Friday's stabbing of five people is involved in the previous incidents.

Police also note the incidents "appear random."

1:35 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7: Woman stabbed 8 times

Officers find a 52-year-old woman stabbed eight times near 12th Ave. S and S King St.

She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

No suspects have been located.

12:19 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7: Man hospitalized after stabbing

Officers find a man in his 40s with multiple stab wounds in the area of 10th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

He was treated at the scene and later taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

After a search, police did not locate a suspect. It's remains unknown what led up to the stabbing.

8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7: Suspect in custody after stabbing

Officers find a man stabbed in the back multiple times near 8th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

In this incident, police detained a possible suspect, who was a 34-year-old man near an abandoned building.

According to investigators, the suspect had a felony warrant for his arrest in the amount of $7,075 for possession of a stolen vehicle. He was armed with a knife, and it was seized as evidence.

He was booked into King County Jail for his warrant.

8:39 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7: Man stabbed in car

Police find a man with cuts to his hand in the 800 block of South King Street beneath the I-5 overpass.

The 60-year-old victim reports someone opened their car door and tried to stab them in the chest.

He received lacerations to the hand while protecting their chest, according to SPD. His phone was stolen during the encounter.

1 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8: Man stabbed in the neck

Police find a man bleeding heavily from the neck near the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

Officers used a K9 unit to track the trail of blood, but were unable to find a suspect.

2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8: Multiple people stabbed in Chinatown-International District

Police find five people stabbed in four different locations in the area of South Jackson Street between 12th and 10th Avenue.

Four male victims were in critical condition in Harborview Hospital, while a fifth male was treated and released Friday afternoon.

A suspect is taken into custody. Police did not give a description, however they say his appearance seems consistent with witnesses from other stabbings this week.

