Seattle police investigate separate, multiple stabbings in less than 24 hours

Seattle police are investigating multiple, separate stabbings that happened in less than 24 hours in the Chinatown-International District.

Investigators said the separate stabbings sent a woman and two men to the hospital.

Woman stabbed 8 times

At about 1 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a stabbing near 12th Ave. S and S King St.

When they arrived they found a 52-year-old woman stabbed eight times. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

No suspects have been located.

Man hospitalized after stabbing

At about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the area of 10th Avenue South and South Jackson Street for the report of a stabbing.

Officers located a man in his 40s with multiple stab wounds. He was treated at the scene and later taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

After a search, police did not locate a suspect.

It's not known what led up to the stabbing.

Suspect in custody after stabbing

A man was stabbed in the back multiple times at about 8 p.m. Thursday near 8th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Police detained a possible suspect, who was a 34-year-old man near an abandoned building.

According to investigators, the suspect had a felony warrant for his arrest in the amount of $7,075 for possession of a stolen vehicle. He was armed with a knife, and it was seized as evidence.

He was booked into King County Jail for his warrant.

