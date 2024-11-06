WA Gov. Inslee responds to election results: ‘Their leadership will be crucial’

Washington Governor Jay Inslee gave a statement cheering the results of local elections, and promised Washington will remain defiant as the Trump administration prepares to move back into the Oval Office.

Donald Trump won a landslide victory Tuesday night, carrying most of the swing states to win the U.S. presidential election.

As expected, Washington was a blue wall, which even extended to many of the local races. According to AP projections, Bob Ferguson won the race for Washington governor, Nick Brown won the race for attorney general, Steve Hobbs won secretary of state, and nearly all the incumbent Democrat congress members kept their seats — with some races like the 3rd congressional district remaining neck-and-neck.

Wednesday, after the dust had settled from election day, Inslee issued the following statement:

"I would like to congratulate all of our state elected leaders. For the first time in generations, voters picked a full slate of Democrats to lead our nine statewide elected offices. Their leadership will be more crucial than ever during the next four years, and we couldn’t ask for a better team to protect Washington values. Bob Ferguson is a sharp public servant who will be an excellent governor. Nick Brown will be a dynamic attorney general. Washingtonians have only seen a preview of Nick’s potential as a fighter for justice.

"Last night, Washingtonians sent an unequivocal message that they want action on pollution and climate change. Washingtonians also made clear they want to preserve the equity of our tax system with the capital gains tax on the super wealthy. When they or a loved one need long-term care, they want the WA Cares Act to be there for them.

"I want to thank Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their service to our country. Many are understandably worried about the outcome of the presidential election, but Washingtonians know we’ve been here before. Washington has strong statutes that protect our values, and when Trump messed with our state we sued him 97 times – only losing two cases on the merits while he was in office. Our state and others formed enduring alliances for progress during Trump’s first term in office, and we will continue to push the needle of progress for a more perfect union."

