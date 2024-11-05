WA state general election: Live, updated 2024 results

Washington voters have cast their ballots in the state’s general election on Nov. 5.

Ballots have to be in drop boxes or mailed and postmarked by 8 p.m. to count.

Washington is a vote-by-mail state, and ballots were sent to 5 million registered voters across 39 counties weeks ago. Results often take days to come in as the ballots arrive in election offices in counties throughout that week.

Under the state’s primary system, the top two vote-getters advance to the general election in November, regardless of party. That means races could have two Democrats or two Republicans facing each other in the general election.

Keep reading for live, updated election results for Washington state races.

Jump to the race you want to see: Governor | U.S. Senate | U.S. House | WA Senate | WA House | Attorney General | Secretary of State | Auditor | Insurance Commissioner | Lands Commissioner | Lieutenant Governor | Superintendent of Education | WA Supreme Court | Treasurer

Live election results for Washington state

Election Progress

AP Race Calls

Governor

U.S. Senate

U.S. House - All races (use dropdown menu)

Attorney General

Secretary of State

Auditor

Insurance Commissioner

Lands Commissioner

Superintendent of Education

Lieutenant Governor

Treasurer

WA Senate - All races (use dropdown menu)

WA House - All races (use dropdown menu)

Supreme Court

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE ELECTION NEWS

Here's how many electoral votes each US state gets

Scandals and scoundrels: A look back at Washington's history of governors

VIDEO: Vancouver, WA ballot box explosion caught on camera

How this small WA county has accurately predicted 11 presidential elections

WA voter guide: What to know about the 2024 November general election

How do I vote by mail in Washington? Everything you need to know

Everything to know about WA's 2024 initiatives on the Nov. ballot

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 livestreams from across the nation.