VIDEO: Vancouver, WA ballot box explosion caught on camera

Newly released video shows the moment a man planted a device that set fire to a ballot box in Vancouver, Washington, causing hundreds of ballots to be burned.

The video shows a car pull up to the ballot box in the early morning hours of Oct. 28. Then, 30 seconds later, the driver pulls away, smoke begins pouring from the box, and a large explosion can be seen.

Officials say the fire suppression system inside the ballot box didn't work, and hundreds of ballots were destroyed.

The suspect placed an incendiary device on ballot boxes in Vancouver and Portland, Oregon. Another incendiary device was found on a different drop box in Vancouver earlier in October, carrying the words "Free Palestine" and "Free Gaza."

The man behind the arsons is believed to have a "wealth of experience" in metal fabrication and welding, according to Portland Police. He's described as a white man, aged 30 to 40, who is balding or has very short hair.

Police say the vehicle captured on video is a dark-colored 2001 to 2004 Volvo S-60. It did not have a front license plate, but did have a rear license plate with unknown letters or numbers.

Washington has since stepped up election security measures since the arson attacks, with Governor Jay Inslee activating some members of the National Guard to ensure safety.

The FBI is looking into these incidents.

