An arson investigation is underway after multiple ballot boxes were set on fire in cities in Washington and Oregon on Sunday night.

Hundreds of ballots were burned inside a ballot box in Vancouver, Washington, according to FOX 12 Oregon.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) also confirmed that an arson investigation is underway after an incendiary device was placed inside a ballot box in East Portland.

Police investigate after an incendiary device was placed inside a ballot box in Vancouver, WA. (KPTV)

Ballot box arson in Vancouver, Wash.

According to KPTV, the fire in Vancouver was set at the C-TRAN Park and Ride at Fisher's Landing Transit Center. Reports indicate that someone affixed a device to the outside of the box, which started the fire.

The last time ballots were collected from the box was at 11 a.m. on Saturday, so anyone who dropped off a ballot in the box after that time should contact the Clark County Elections Office immediately.

The FBI is leading the investigation into this incident.

The Washington Secretary of State's Office says the Clark County Auditor's Office will work diligently to make sure any impacted voters receive replacement ballots in time to participate in the 2024 general election.

"We take the safety of our election workers seriously and will not tolerate threats or acts of violence that seek to undermine the democratic process," said Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. "I strongly denounce any acts of terror that aim to disrupt lawful and fair elections in Washington state. Despite this incident, I have complete confidence in our county elections official’s ability to keep Washington’s elections safe and secure for all voters."

Voters are encouraged to monitor the status of their ballots online at votewa.gov. If a returned ballot is not marked as "received", voters can print a replacement ballot at their local elections office.

Police in Portland are investigating after an incendiary device was placed inside a ballot box in Portland, Oregon overnight. (KPTV)

Ballot box arson in Portland, Ore.

An arson investigation is also underway in Portland, Oregon, after a ballot box on the east side of the city was set on fire early Sunday morning. This ballot box is about 9 miles south of where the ballot box in Vancouver was set ablaze.

According to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), at around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a ballot box on fire near the corner of SE Morrison St. and SE 10th Ave. When they arrived, security personnel working in the area had already extinguished the fire.

PPB officers determined that an incendiary device had been placed into the ballot box and used to ignite the fire.

Anyone with information about the arson case in Portland is asked to contact Portland Police Detective Meredith Hopper at meredith.hopper@police.portlandoregon.gov , or call the Portland Fire and Rescue Fire Investigation Unit's tip line at 503-823-3473 and reference case number 24-27-6181.

