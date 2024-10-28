Tacoma police search for attempted kidnapping suspect

Tacoma police are investigating an attempted kidnapping incident over the weekend.

At about 11 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a teen girl who said she was approached and forced into a car by an unknown man.

According to Tacoma police, the suspect followed the teen several blocks before forcing her to get into the car near 1700 Pacific Avenue, and then drove to the 3000 block of 6th Avenue.

The suspect then got out of the car and went inside a store.

Investigators said as the man was inside, the victim escaped, ran away and called 911 for help

Police described the man to be in his 50s, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 150-160 pounds, and was last seen driving a red 4-door Toyota.

Detectives released pictures of the suspect and the car involved.

Tacoma police are investigating the case as an attempted kidnapping/luring incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or can identify the suspect, is asked to call 911.

