Marysville-Pilchuck High School placed into lockdown after threats

Marysville-Pilchuck High School has been placed on lockdown while police investigate a threat that was called this Friday morning.

The Marysville Police Department (MPD) made the initial announcement on social media at around 10:36 a.m.

Authorities announced a large police presence at the school after a threat was called in.

The Marysville School District sent out an alert saying the school was put into lock down for a reported safety concern.

"All students and staff are safe, and law enforcement is on-site and investigating the report. We will provide an update as soon as possible. Again, all students and staff are safe."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Friday’s lockdown comes just a day after the 10-year mark since the deadly mass shooting at Marysville-Pilchuck High School. On Thursday, members of the community gathered for a memorial walk to honor the victims.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Viral TikTok sends Snohomish, WA coffee stand into a frenzy

Former WA prosecutor indicted in King County Jail drug smuggling ring

Auburn, WA woman found alive in Mexico after reported missing on Oct. 13

Teen charged in Covington crash that killed 21-month-old

Everything to know about WA's 2024 initiatives on the Nov. ballot

Glacier Peak's critical monitoring delayed. What this means for WA residents

Closing arguments heard in WA case against Kroger-Albertsons merger

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.