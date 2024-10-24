10 years later, community honors Marysville Pilchuck HS shooting victims

Ten years ago on Thursday, a Marysville Pilchuck High School student opened fire inside the school's cafeteria and killed four students.

Uniting Stories, a Marysville-Tulalip Community Coalition, is planning a memorial walk Thursday night for the 10th anniversary of the shooting to honor and remember the students who were killed.

Organizers are asking the community to gather on the field at Quil Ceda Stadium at 6:30 p.m. The walk will begin at 7 p.m. and will go from the stadium around the campus and back to the stadium.

Quil Ceda Stadium is located on the Marysville Pilchuck High School campus.

On Oct. 24, 2014, freshman Jaylen Fryberg, 14, stood up in the high school cafeteria with a handgun and opened fire on five of his classmates before killing himself. Four of those victims -- Gia Soriano, Zoe Galasso , Shaylee Chuckulnaskit, all 14, and Andrew Fryberg all died.

Another student, Nate Hatch, who was 14 years old at the time, was shot in the jaw, and he survived.

