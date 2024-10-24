Seattle Public Schools moves ahead with 4-school closure plan, merger

Seattle Public Schools is pressing forward with a plan to close several schools as it faces a budget shortfall of $94 million for the 2025-26 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones shared the details in an email Thursday to the SPS community, noting that four schools would close next year as part of an effort to stabilize the district's finances.

The current decision marks a shift from an earlier, more expansive plan to close 21 schools, which led to backlash from parents and families.

In September, SPS canceled scheduled community meetings to rework its proposal following public outcry. Since then, the district has scaled down the number of targeted closures, opting instead to consolidate four schools into nearby facilities.

The preliminary recommendation to the School Board

Northwest Region : Closing North Beach Elementary and consolidating with Viewlands Elementary at Viewlands.

Northeast Region : Closing Sacajawea Elementary and consolidating with John Rogers Elementary at John Rogers.

Central Region : Closing Stevens Elementary and consolidating with Montlake Elementary at Montlake.

Southwest Region: Closing Sanislo Elementary and consolidating with Highland Park Elementary at Highland Park.

Dr. Jones emphasized Thursday that these decisions were based on criteria such as building condition, available space and the aim to reduce disruption to families.

The challenges facing Seattle Public Schools

Declining student enrollment and insufficient state funding are primary factors contributing to the district’s budget woes.

Enrollment has dropped by 4,000 students over the past seven years, a trend that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic as more families chose alternative education options.

Dr. Jones pointed out that the financial strain is exacerbated by increased operational costs, which have not been matched by state funding.

"We proudly serve nearly 50,000 students, and our priority is to maintain high-quality education despite these budget challenges," Dr. Jones said in his email.

Upcoming engagement and legislative advocacy

Seattle Public Schools will host several engagement sessions at impacted schools starting next week, running through Nov. 23.

A districtwide information session is scheduled for Nov. 14, aiming to provide transparency and support for affected families. The district is also advocating for increased state funding, particularly for special education and transportation, and plans to renew key levies in early 2025.

The recent decision aligns with a resolution passed by the school board earlier this month, which directed Superintendent Jones to move forward with no more than five school closures. The board also requested a comprehensive plan for fiscal stability by June 2025.

As the district navigates this challenging period, Dr. Jones emphasized the need for community partnership and support to ensure Seattle Public Schools can continue to serve the city's students effectively for years to come.

