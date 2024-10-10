Seattle Public Schools moves forward with plan, timeline to close up to 5 schools

The school board for Seattle Public Schools voted on a resolution to advance plans to close schools.

At Wednesday's regular school board meeting, the board did not announce which schools would be recommended for closure but passed a resolution that would direct the superintendent to present preliminary recommendations and supporting analysis for up to 5 school closures but no more than five school closures in the 2025-2026 school year, to develop a multi-year plan for fiscal stability and to assemble a task force for the school closures process.

Dr. Brent Jones says he plans to release a preliminary plan by Oct. 21, with engagement sessions and hearings to take place through December and reveal a fiscal plan by June 2025.

The move is a far cry from the district’s proposal last month to close more than 20 schools to plug a $100 million budget deficit for the next school year.

Backlash from parents and students was such that the school district canceled community meetings to rework the proposal.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13

Here's how much it will cost to go skiing, snowboarding in WA this year

Seattle seeks to revoke release for 'Belltown Hellcat' as violations mount

Boeing talks fail with no end in sight for striking WA workers

Major McDonald's french fry supplier closes plant in Washington, slashes jobs as inflation continues

Scientists deploy monitors at WA volcano amid unusual earthquake activity

WA woman surrounded by over 100 hungry raccoons, calls deputies for rescue

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.



