Seattle Public Schools to ‘consolidate’ 5 schools to plug $100M deficit

After weeks of parent protest and uproar, Seattle Public Schools will move to consolidate five public schools for the 2025-26 school year.

SPS Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones announced the decision Tuesday evening.

The move is a far cry from the district’s proposal last month to close more than 20 schools to plug a $100 million budget deficit for the next school year.

Backlash from parents and students was such that the school district canceled upcoming community meetings to rework the proposal.

"After taking some time to reflect on your feedback, I have developed a revised plan that will support addressing the budget deficit for the 2025-26 school year while taking steps to right-size our school system," wrote Jones in a note to parents and staff. "Under this revision, I intend to propose consolidating five schools for the 2025-26 school year. What we learn from this initial set of schools will guide our future action."

Jones promises the new proposal will "moderately lower" the $100 million deficit.

SPS has not clarified what is meant by ‘consolidation’ — if five schools will simply be closed, merged into a certain number of other schools, or otherwise. The district has not yet determined which schools will be consolidated, but they will make preliminary recommendations to the school board "by the end of October."

Notably, the consolidation process will not apply to K-8 schools or specialized options like Deaf and Hard of Hearing and Dual Language Immersion.

Jones says the selection process for consolidation will be weighted against building conditions, learning environment, enrollment and capacity, minimizing disruption for students and staff, and keeping student access to specialized service models.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

