Stolen car chase ends in crash, injuring 5, including 3 WA deputies

Five people, including three deputies, were hurt after a stolen vehicle pursuit Tuesday morning in Snohomish County.

Deputies from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the report of a stolen car around 6 a.m. on the 12000 block of 316th Ave. S.E. The stolen vehicle was located shortly after, initiating a chase that moved through Monroe, traveling west on US Highway 2.

The pursuit came to a halt when deputies used spike strips to stop the vehicle on the 14200 block of US 2.

Three deputies involved in the chase were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries after a collision between their patrol cars.

The driver, described as an adult man from Seattle, was arrested and taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The sheriff’s office confirmed that he would be booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of eluding, second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A passenger present in the stolen vehicle was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was released afterward.

The incident caused the closure of a section of Highway 2, which was later reopened before noon as reported by the Washington State Patrol.

No further information regarding the collision or the suspects has been released at this time.

