WA school districts investigating 'racist activity' during football game

A "hateful words" investigation is underway at two school districts north of Seattle.

Comments made at a recent football game may qualify as "racist activity" which both districts say they have zero tolerance policy for, according to a joint statement from Stanwood-Camano School District and Oak Harbor School District.

The districts say they received reports of the comments made at an Oak Harbor football game on Friday, September 20.

"As per our school policies, WIAA rules, Wesco guidelines, and state law, we will enact disciplinary measures on anyone found in our systems to have instigated a racist activity.

Both districts are committed to this work because we know that our students, families, and staff deserve to learn and live in communities where intolerance, racism, and inequity are not part of our environment," the statement reads, in part.

