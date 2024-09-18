Seattle family members mourn couple who drowned while snorkeling in Maui

A Snohomish County couple celebrating their wedding anniversary and preparing for the arrival of their second child tragically drowned while snorkeling in Maui.

Billy and Sophia Tsaruk, parents to an 18-month-old son, were vacationing in Hawaii when the tragedy occurred.

The Maui County Fire Department responded to the incident on Saturday at the Ahihi-Kinau Natural Area Reserve. Rescue teams were called to assist after reports of two snorkelers in distress. Upon arrival, they found 26-year-old Sophia unresponsive in the water. Emergency personnel transported her to shore and immediately began CPR, but sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Searchers then located 25-year-old Billy on the ocean floor, about 100 to 150 yards from the shore. Despite rescue efforts, both Billy and Sophia were unable to be revived.

The couple’s unborn daughter, due in a few months, also tragically did not survive. The family shared the couple's gender reveal video with FOX 13 Seattle, showing a joyful moment as Sophia and Billy pushed cans releasing pink smoke. Sophia, visibly surprised, let out a yell of excitement and embraced Billy in celebration of their baby girl.

Billy’s brother Tony and his wife Tia were with the couple in Maui during their final moments. Tia shared the heartbreaking story of the couple’s last snorkeling trip with FOX 13 Seattle.

"A man ran up to us asking if there was a third party, and said they were just screaming for help down there," said Tia. Despite praying for a miracle, the family was devastated by the loss of both Billy and Sophia.

Loved ones remember Billy as someone who was always there to lend a hand, while Sophia was a dedicated nurse with a strong faith. "She loved to sing and worship was her life," Tia recalled. "She was singing the morning she left us."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Billy and Sophia Tsaruk, a Snohomish County couple celebrating their wedding anniversary and preparing for the arrival of their second child, tragically drowned while snorkeling in Maui. (Tsaruk Family)

The Tsaruks leave behind their young son, Logan, who was with his aunt and uncle at the time of the incident.

A GoFundMe has been created to help support the Tsaruk family during this difficult time. At time of publication, the fundraiser had already raised $126,000.

A GoFundMe has been created to help support the Tsaruk family during this difficult time. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tony and Tia expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming support from the community, which they say is helping them get through this tragic time.

For more information or to donate, visit the GoFundMe page.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Boeing to begin 'large number' of furloughs to save money during machinists' strike

Security guard flashed gun at Boeing workers on strike, authorities say

Alaska Airlines completes $1 billion acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines

2 WA residents drown while snorkeling in Maui

Seattle City Council passes controversial drug, prostitution buffer zones

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.