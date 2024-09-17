Security guard flashed gun at Boeing workers on strike, authorities say

A security guard was fired after allegedly pulling a gun on Boeing workers picketing outside the distribution center at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The King County Sheriff's Office said early Tuesday morning, Boeing employees were picketing outside the distribution center, blocking access to the building. Around 6:30 a.m., a security guard left the building and, on his way out, "show[ed] some sort of gun" at the picketers.

It is unknown what led up to the confrontation.

Authorities say there is no information that the guard pointed the gun at anyone specifically.

The incident comes as contract negotiations between union machinists and Boeing deteriorate. Employees rejected a tentative contract last week and have stepped up demonstrations, while Boeing's chief financial officer has floated furloughing workers due to the ongoing strike.

Boeing released the following statement after the incident:

"This was an unacceptable incident, and the contract security guard involved will not return to Boeing. We respect our employees’ right to picket peacefully and believe everyone should feel safe. We’re cooperating with the King County Sheriff’s Office as they investigate."

The aerospace company noted the guard was not a Boeing employee, and were told by the sheriff's office that the security contractor had fired the guard.

