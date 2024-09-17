How to register to vote in WA

September 17 marks National Voter Registration Day, so if you're not sure how to register to vote in Washington state, it's a great day to find out how.

In Washington, there are a few ways you can register to vote: by mail, online, or in person. And it's not too late to register!

If you're unregistered and want to cast your ballot in the November election, keep reading to find out more about the different voter registration options in the Evergreen State:

Registering to vote online

The go-to website for all voter registration information in Washington is the VoteWA Voter Portal.

From the portal, you'll need to fill out an online form with your personal information, contacts and identification. Once you've completed it, you'll receive confirmation and information on next steps.

The deadline to register online for the November 5 general election is October 28, so make sure to submit your form before then, otherwise you'll have a small window to register in person.

Registering to vote by mail

To register to vote by mail, you'll need a Washington State Voter Registration Form.

To do that, you can visit the Washington Secretary of State's website, fill out your mailing address, and a registration form should get sent to you. You can also print one out online.

Once you receive the form, fill it out with a black or blue pen, and mail it to your county elections office. A list of acceptable addresses is located on the back of the form.

You should receive your ballot in the mail after that. The deadline to register by mail is also October 28.

Registering to vote in person

If the registration deadline passes and you still want to submit a ballot, you have until November 5 to register in person at a County Elections Office.

County elections offices can help voters make changes to their registration, provide assistance after a deadline, and handle requests for ballots and other voting materials.

In King County, the nearest elections office is in Renton at 919 Southwest Grady Way.

You also have to be eligible to vote in order to register, meaning you must be a United States citizen, over 18 years old and a resident of Washington state.

For a detailed map of drop box locations and Washington voting centers, visit the WA Secretary of State website.

