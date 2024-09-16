Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo offering bulk orders of Zoo Doo compost

article

Gardners rejoice! Woodland Park Zoo's "Zoo Doo" is now up for order.

The Seattle zoo is making their compost available for bulk ordering now, with pickups just around the corner on September 28-29.

What is Zoo Doo?

"Zoo Doo is a fully composted concoction of bedding materials (straw, sawdust, wood chips, etc.) from around the zoo mixed with feces pooped by a variety of the zoo’s animals including zebras, giraffe, lions, pudus, primates, mountain goats, rhinos, elk and more. The sweet, aromatic Zoo Doo is perfect for growing veggies and annuals," says representatives for Woodland Park Zoo.

Woodland Park has been providing the Doo for nearly 40 years. Representatives say this year their production has doubled, making them able to produce one million pounds.

How to get it:

You can book a pick-up on their online Zoo Doo page. They have instructions listed after you order.

Here is the cost breakdown:

25 gallons - $16.50

50 gallons - $32.50

75 gallons - $45

100 gallons - $55

4’x5’ pickup truck (300 gallons) - $85

4’x6’ pickup truck (400 gallons) - $105

5’x8’ pickup truck (550 gallons) - $125

