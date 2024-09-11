Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo WildLanterns tickets available

Woodland Park Zoo's updated WildLantern experience opening date is nearing, with tickets now available.

The holiday experience will kick off on November 15 and run through January 19, 2025. Their buy early and save option only runs through September 30, 2024.

WildLanterns at Woodland Park Zoo presented by BECU

Displays include representations of desert flora, Northwestern animals, and more. Organizers say they include birds, monkeys, unicorns, and fairies.

There will be special sensory friendly nights, senior walks, and others this winter season.

Ticket options

You can select the day and time for your Wild Lanterns tickets on the Woodland Park ticketing page. The cost is $49.95 for adults and $44.95 for children aged 3-12. Kids aged 2 and under are free.

The display days are family friendly, however the zoo is offering, for the first time, a "Night Owls" 21 and over ticket option. Those run $35.95 and require an ID for entry.

Zoo members will receive a 20% discount off tickets. Since the event is a fundraiser, the Zoo says additional discounts such as military, senior, and those for people with disabilities will not be applied.

More information on the show can be found on their FAQ page.

