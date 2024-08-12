article

Just one day before a planned picket, workers at the Woodland Park Zoo announce they have reached a tentative agreement with the zoo.

Teamsters Local Union 117 announced Monday afternoon that 200 workers had agreed to early terms of a new contract.

Over the next couple weeks, union members will have a chance to review, and then vote on, the contract officially.

"Central issues for the Union in negotiations were providing affordable healthcare and equitable wages for its members and ensuring the long-term well-being of the animals," the union said in the August 12 statement.

The union negotiations committee say the proposal is fully recommended.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

San Juan County Sheriff outraged over ferry captain comment

Hawkblogger reacts to preseason win, overall thoughts on new Seahawks regime

4-year-old identifies Seattle police chase suspect after two crashes

3 suspects due in court after 13-year-old killed in Kent

Costco is changing the way members enter the warehouse

Woodland Park Zoo workers plan to picket Tuesday after contact negotiations fail

Washington State Department of Transportation warns of ‘Good To Go!’ scam

$100K bail for man accused of throwing Lime Scooter onto I-5 in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.