Toddler shoots 2-year-old sibling in Des Moines, WA

A 2-year-old girl was hospitalized in Des Moines for gunshot wounds over the weekend.

The Des Moines Police Department says the victim's 3-year-old sibling accidentally shot her in the neck while their mother was in another room.

The girl was then transported to Harborview Medical Center and is now in stable condition.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

