2 WA residents drown while snorkeling in Maui

The Maui County Fire Department reported a tragic incident involving two snorkelers at the Ahihi-Kinau Natural Area Reserve on Saturday.

According to officials, emergency responders — including Maui firefighters and ocean safety personnel — were called around noon on Sept. 14., following reports of swimmers in distress along the north side of the reserve. Upon arrival, the rescue team aboard Jetski 14 located an unresponsive 26-year-old woman in the waters of the reserve. They quickly transported her to the shore where they began CPR.

Searchers returned to the water to search for a 25-year-old man who was reported to have been accompanying her. The man was discovered at the ocean bottom, about 100 to 150 yards from shore.

The rescue team brought the man to shore as well, where they began CPR. Despite the life-saving efforts, both swimmers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Maui County Fire Department has not provided further details on the circumstances that led to the swimmers' distress. The identities of the victims have not been released pending notification of next of family.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

