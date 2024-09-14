4 flight attendants fall ill on Alaska Airlines flight to Seattle

Four flight attendants on an Alaska Airlines flight headed from Hawaii to Seattle mysteriously fell ill shortly after takeoff, causing the plane to be diverted.

According to Alaska Airlines, a Seattle-bound flight from Lihue (Kauai) landed in Honolulu after four flight attendants reported they weren't feeling well.

The flight departed at 11 p.m. on Thursday, but was only in the air for about an hour and a half. After landing in Honolulu, all four flight attendants were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Alaska Airlines said none of the pilots or guests on board required medical attention.

The plane was flown back to Seattle without any passengers for additional inspection. There were originally 119 guests and six crew members on the flight.

Alaska Airlines worked to reaccomodate passengers on other flights to Seattle.

It's currently unknown why the flight attendants got sick.

According to FlightAware, Flight 810 with service to Lihue is set to depart from SeaTac Airport at 12:36 a.m. on Sunday.

