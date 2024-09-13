We're less than a month away until the Seattle Kraken open the 2024-25 season at home against St. Louis.

Game tickets are now on sale and this upcoming season's schedule not only features exciting matchups, but plenty of promotions and giveaways.

Some of the highlights from the 2024 promotional calendar include bobbleheads of Buoy and select players, a goalie oven mitt, Kraken trapper hat, Kraken Starbucks reusable cup and more.

Keep reading for a complete list of all the Kraken promotions, theme nights and giveaways for the 2024-25 season.

Buoy the Seattle Kraken mascot poses with Joey Daccord #35 of the Seattle Kraken as Daccord holds the MVP Cocoa Cup after winning the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic 4-0 against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on January 1, 2024 in Seattle (Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images) Expand

Promo nights and giveaways for the 2024 season:

Tuesday, Oct. 8 - 1:30 p.m. vs STL: Kraken travel kit presented by Amazon (all fans)

Tuesday, Oct. 17 - 7 p.m. vs PHI: Magnet schedule presented by Alaska Airlines (all fans)

Tuesday, Oct. 22 - 5:30 p.m. vs COL: Vince Dunn bobblehead (first 12K fans)

Thursday, Oct. 24 - 7 p.m. vs WPG: Goalie oven mitt (first 12K fans)

Wednesday, Nov. 20 - 7 p.m. vs NAS: Kraken Hockey Fights Cancer Beanie presented by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (all fans)

Wednesday, Nov. 27 - 7 p.m. vs ANA: Buoy bobblehead presented by Alaska Airlines (first 12K fans)

Tuesday, Dec. 17 - 7 p.m. vs OTT: Kraken trapper hat (first 12K fans)

Tuesday, Dec. 30 - 5 p.m. vs UTA: Oliver Bjorkstrand bobblehead presented by PitchBook (first 12K fans)

Thursday, Jan. 2 - 7 p.m. vs VAN: Kraken Starbucks reusable cup presented by Starbucks (all fans)

Thursday, Jan. 23 - 7 p.m. vs WSH: Jamie Oleksiak bobblehead presented by Bristol Bay Native Corporation (first 12K fans)

Saturday, Jan. 25 - 1 p.m. vs PIT: Buoy slippers presented by WaFd Bank (first 5K kids)

Saturday, March 1 - 7 p.m. vs VAN: Kraken hand flag presented by BDA (all fans)

Tuesday, March 4 - 7 p.m. vs MIN: Philipp Grubauer bobblehead (first 12K fans)

Wednesday, March 12 - 7:30 p.m. vs MTL: Joey Daccord bobblehead (first 12K fans)

Tuesday, April 15 - 7:30 p.m. vs SAC: Fan appreciation item presented by Amazon (all fans)

