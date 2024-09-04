Seattle Kraken unveil 2024-25 giveaway nights, training camp dates

As the 2024-25 season approaches, the Seattle Kraken have announced a lineup of exclusive giveaways for select game nights, along with key dates for their upcoming training camp.

Fans eager to secure their spot at these events can purchase single-game tickets starting Monday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. PT. Plus, five more dates for the Pepsi Family Ticket Bundles will be available at this time.

For fans looking to guarantee their tickets to some of the most popular giveaway nights, the Kraken are offering two different six-game giveaway packs, which are on sale now.

The full list of giveaways is available on the team’s website, but here’s a sneak peek at some highlights:

Oct. 22 vs. Colorado: Vince Dunn Bobblehead (first 10,000 fans)

Oct. 24 vs. Winnipeg: Goalie oven mitt (first 10,000 fans)

Nov. 27 vs. Anaheim: Buoy Bobblehead, presented by Alaska Airlines (first 10,000 fans)

Jan. 23 vs. Washington: Jamie Oleksiak Bobblehead, presented by Bristol Bay Native Corporation (first 10,000 fans)

Jan. 25 vs. Pittsburgh: Buoy slippers, presented by WaFd Bank (first 5,000 kids)

March 4 vs. Minnesota: Philipp Grubauer Bobblehead (first 10,000 fans)

March 12 vs. Montreal: Joey Daccord Bobblehead (first 10,000 fans)

Fans cheer for a t-shirt toss during the third period between the Seattle Kraken and the Boston Bruins at Climate Pledge Arena on February 26, 2024, in Seattle, Wash. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

How to watch training camp

For those who can’t wait for the regular season, the Kraken will kick off their preseason with Kraken Camp, presented by Starbucks, at the Kraken Community Iceplex in Northgate.

Rookie Camp opens to the public on Sept. 12, with the main Training Camp following on Sept. 19. Fans can attend various theme days, including Kids' Day on Sept. 21 and Military Day on Sept. 22. Exact times for these events will be announced closer to the dates, with sessions generally held mid-morning.

Training Camp will also feature preseason games against the Calgary Flames at Climate Pledge Arena and the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver.

For a full list of camp dates and giveaway nights, fans can visit the Kraken’s official website.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

2 WA locations top list of US cities where homes are selling the fastest

Former Seattle Seahawk Bobby Wagner opens new Crumbl cookie store

Amazon adds 'Just Walk Out' tech to Seattle Seahawks games at Lumen Field

Sweltering heat, dry weather on the way for Seattle starting Thursday

I-90 rock blasting closure in effect this week near Easton WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.