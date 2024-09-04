Sweltering heat, dry weather on the way for Seattle starting Thursday

Sweltering heat is forecast for Seattle beginning Thursday. Temperatures tomorrow will land on either side of 90 degrees across much of Central and South Puget Sound communities. The low 90s are also possible for communities away from the water and closer to the Cascades (e.g. Issaquah).

Highs will warm to the upper 80s in Seattle Thursday and Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the coast and Olympic Mountains on Thursday. The same alert is posted elsewhere in Western Washington for Thursday and Friday. Stay hydrated! If you don't have air-conditioning at home, I'd consider heading into a building with A/C at times (e.g. a mall or movie theater) to give your system a bit of a break.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Seattle and many surrounding communities on Thursday and Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The upcoming hot, dry and unstable weather pattern is due to three ingredients: a ridge of high pressure, what's called a "thermal trough" along the coast, and easterly winds. There may be record-breaking temperatures on Thursday in Seattle.

A ridge of high pressure, easterly winds and a thermal trough will give Seattle skyrocketing temperatures the next few days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Unfortunately, fire danger will be elevated over the next few days. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the Olympic Mountains Wednesday evening to Thursday. The watch is posted for the Cascades tonight through Friday. There may be breezy moments Wednesday night to Thursday morning. However, the primary ingredients raising the threat of wildfires include the low relative humidity levels and the unstable air mass overhead.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the Olympics and Cascades on Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

As for today, sunshine is gradually reappearing around Western Washington after a foggy morning for many neighborhoods. Pleasant sunshine will dominate this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

Highs will reach the upper 70s to mid 80s around the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast below!

One more note: there may be high-level smoke that pushes into Western Washington beginning Thursday. This would be stemming from wildfires burning in Oregon and California. Based on the weather data available right now, it seems like any smoke would remain in the higher levels of the atmosphere, not impacting air quality much (if at all) on the ground.

It's possible that the high-level smoke remains overhead for at least a few days. Remember, smoke forecasting is challenging and highly subject to change.

Highs skyrocket to the 80s starting Thursday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan