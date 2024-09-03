I-90 rock blasting closure in effect September 5 near Easton WA

Road closures on I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass will be in effect this week as road crews conduct rock blasting near Easton.

Drivers heading eastbound on I-90 will be stopped at milepost 64 near Kongsberger Ski Club starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 5. At the same time, westbound travelers will be stopped at exit 70 near Easton.

The closure will stop all traffic for approximately one hour, possibly longer, according to Snoqualmie Pass.

