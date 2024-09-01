Former Seattle Seahawk Bobby Wagner opens new Crumbl cookie store
SEATTLE - Former Seattle Seahawks player Bobby Wagner is bringing something sweet to the city with his newest business venture.
Super Bowl-winner Wagner is the owner of Renton Landing's all-new Crumbl cookie store, which opened officially on Friday, August 30 at 815 North 10th Street Suite E in Renton.
In an Instagram post over the weekend, the player thanked the community.
"What's up Seattle! I'm excited to announce the opening of my Crumbl store at the Landing in Renton. This is the one of many steps I'm looking to take to stay connected to the beautiful city of Seattle. Would love for you all to come out and support."
