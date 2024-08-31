Renton firefighters rescue puppy stuck under back seat
SEATTLE - A pup in Renton is safe after a troublesome game of hide and seek in a woman's car.
Renton firefighters responded to rescue the small dog after it had become stuck under the backseat.
They had the right tools with them to help free the dog without injury, according to a post from Renton Fire L864.
