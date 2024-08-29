High bacteria levels have temporarily closed these 2 Kirkland parks

article

Officials are warning people to avoid two lakeside parks in Kirkland due to unsafe levels of bacteria.

Health officials say to avoid O.O. Denny Park and Houghton Beach Park until at least Sept. 3, and to avoid bringing your pets or letting them roam around there.

Construction work near O.O. Denny Park blocked the sewer mainline, causing an overflow into Denny Creek and Lake Washington. Northshore Utility District crews confirmed the overflow has been fixed as of Tuesday, Aug. 27.

As for Houghton Beach Park, water quality staff found levels of bacteria that exceeded safe thresholds. Staff will be returning next week to check the water quality again.

People are asked to put their visits on hold for at least one week.

