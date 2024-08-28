Family says gunmen fired 60-70 rounds at Burien home, killing grandmother

A group of gunmen opened fire on a family home in Burien, killing an 80-year-old grandmother after filling the home with bullets.

Witnesses reported hearing upwards of 70 shots fired at the scene at around 12 a.m.

Family members were in tears over the loss of their grandmother when they talked to FOX 13 Seattle crews Wednesday afternoon.

They said they were home at the time of the shooting and were still in shock after being victimized by a group of gunmen in the middle of the night.

"I was in bed last night and heard a few pops. Came up to the window and heard screaming," said Saren Vann, a neighbor who got out of bed after hearing the shots being fired.

Van said he heard round after round of bullets tearing through his neighbor’s home, shattering glass and splintering siding.

"Right after, I heard screaming, grabbed my gun and I jumped out of my window in my underwear," said Vann. "Saw my neighbor running down the street, called him back, made sure he made it back home safe and, after that, retreated back into my home and called 911."

Grieving family members in the targeted home said they saved themselves by diving for cover. They said there were 10 people inside at the time.

"Around 12:17 a.m. my kids ran into my bedroom, saying ‘Dad, dad, dad, shots fired. Shots fired’," said another neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

That neighbor said his 12-year-old heard the shots first, and pulled his 7-year-old sibling off the bed and onto the floor.

"They crawled to my room and kicked the door in and said ‘Dad, dad, there is someone shooting out there," he said.

He raced to the scene with another neighbor to try to save her.

"Just putting pressure on the wound until we were able to get through to 911," he said.

He said that he would often wave to the 80-year-old, and affectionately called her "Grandma" himself.

"She was a nice old lady. I've seen her out here a couple of times with her grandbabies," he said.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says deputies also tried CPR on the woman after arriving, but it was too late. Investigators have not stated exactly how many shots were fired, as the investigation is ongoing.

One witness told FOX 13 they saw four men dressed in black and gray running away after the shooting. Vann thinks they entered the cul-de-sac on foot.

"They ran down to the center of the cul-de-sac and just let off a hellfire," said Vann.

Residents say this neighborhood is typically quiet. The violence has caught them off guard.

"It’s just sad someone lost their life," said Vann.

If you know who is responsible, contact the King County Sheriff’s Office.

