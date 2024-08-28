Killer Burger is set to expand its footprint in Washington state with six new locations in the South Puget Sound region, thanks to a new multi-unit agreement with Cascade Dining.

The popular burger chain will open new stores in Tacoma, Puyallup, and Olympia over the next five years, according to a news release.

This expansion follows the success of Cascade Dining's first Killer Burger in Salem, which opened in April 2023, as part of their original agreement. The new deal doubles their commitment to 12 locations across Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Dave Edwards and his team to open six more Killer Burger units in the coming years," said John Dikos, CEO at Killer Burger. "Dave and his team’s dedication to operational excellence ensures that we’re providing the ultimate burger experience that we promise each and every customer."

Killer Burger is home of the Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon Burger and was voted Best Burger in Clark County 5 years in a row. (Chelsea C. via Yelp)

Dave Edwards, franchisee and operator of 26 Papa Johns locations, expressed confidence in the new agreement after seeing immediate success in Salem. "Killer Burger is more than a great burger joint with high-quality food, it’s a truly unique experience," Edwards said. "We were huge fans of the brand prior to partnering with John and the team, and view these agreements as a great opportunity to use our operational excellence to grow the brand and round out our franchising portfolio."

Killer Burger, founded in 2010 in Portland, has made a name for itself with its meticulously crafted, award-winning burgers. The brand has been named "Best Burger" across several markets for seven consecutive years and continues to expand its presence in the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

For more information on Killer Burger and its franchise opportunities, visit Killer Burger's website.

