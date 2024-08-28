Big Ten Network-Comcast/Xfinity dispute may black out UW season opener

The Washington Huskies' debut in the Big Ten is Saturday night, but some fans may not be able to watch the season opener on TV because of a carriage dispute between Comcast/Xfinity and the conference's network.

According to the Big Ten Network (BTN), Comcast/Xfinity will not be carrying select games in some markets, and customers could be missing out on games for Washington, Oregon, USC and UCLA – the conference's new members.

Washington and Oregon's first games will be on BTN but fans who have Comcast/Xfinity may not see coverage. UCLA's matchup will be on CBS and USC's Sunday game is on ABC.

The Huskies start their season at home against Weber State. Kick off is at 8 p.m.

As of Tuesday, games won't be available for local Comcast customers.

BTN said this in a statement on allbtngames.com:

Comcast Xfinity is the only pay TV provider that declined to accept the Big Ten Network territory expansion offer, therefore Comcast Xfinity viewers in many areas will not have access to live broadcasts of the highly anticipated inaugural B1G season games for Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington on Big Ten Network.

Negotiations are ongoing and the blackout of games will last until rights to the four new Big Ten schools are granted to Comcast by Fox/BTN, a source told OregonLive.com.

"We’re sensitive to the impact these costs have on our customers and have been in discussions with Fox and the Big Ten Network to find a solution to make certain former Pac-12 games available to the people who want them while not forcing others to pay for content they don’t want to watch," a representative for Comcast said in a statement. "We hope to be able to reach a fair agreement with Fox and the Big Ten Network to be able to offer these games to our customers."

BTN is carried by all the major video distributors across the United States and Canada, such as DIRECTV, DISH, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Xfinity, Optimum, Cox Contour TV, Mediacom, Astound Broadband and approximately 300 additional video providers across North America. Big Ten Network is also available through the majority of streaming providers, including DIRECTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Vidgo and YouTube TV.

