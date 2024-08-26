Person dies after shooting on Metro bus in Des Moines

One person was shot on a King County Metro bus in Des Moines and later died in the hospital on Monday, according to police.

The shooting happened on Monday afternoon near Pacific Highway South and South 216th Street.

According to Des Moines Police, there was a fight on a bus that led to one person being shot. The suspect and witnesses on the bus fled, and the victim later died at Harborview Medical Center.

Police said there doesn't appear to be any other victims, and the suspect is still on the loose. There is no suspect description currently available.

Detectives have processed the bus, which has been removed from the scene. Police are still investigating.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim at a later date.

Those who witnessed the shooting are asked to contact Des Moines Police at 206-878-3301.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

