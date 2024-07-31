Jail pilot program moves forward to Seattle City Council for vote

A jail pilot program proposed by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell passed out of a special public safety committee meeting on Wednesday.

This ILA agreement would have the city contract with SCORE, a jail in Des Moines, to add 20 more jail beds in the hopes of more consistently booking misdemeanor offenders.

"People are rightfully fed up about the situation in our city. It's a tragedy, and they want action," said Austin Field, a King County Public Defender.

Though Field acknowledged those who shared their experiences dealing with crime in Seattle, he believes the pilot program to be misguided.

"You want officers to shuttle those people to Des Moines and back over and over again, to have them held for a day, and then released," said Field. "This is theatre. This isn't action."

Public Safety Committee members discussed the program's challenges of logistics and money.

"I am not wild about spending an additional $4 million, $2 million in 2025 and $2 million in 2026," said Councilmember Sara Nelson.

Public Safety Committee Chair Bob Kettle said that price could not match the loss of business.

"I am constantly talking to businesses, trying to convince them not to close," said Kettle.

Council member Tammy Morales joined the meeting remotely, reminding the committee of six people who died at SCORE.

"People are rightfully concerned about potentially a family member or friend being booked into that facility and not leaving," said Morales.

Mayor Harrell's pilot program passed out of the meeting with four votes in favor and one vote abstaining. It now heads to the full Seattle City Council for a potential vote next week.

