12 arrested in WA child sex abuse sting

Twelve men were arrested across Washington last weekend in a multi-agency operation, facing charges of child sex crimes.

The 12 men were identified in Washington State Patrol's (WSP) 22nd "Net Nanny" operation, and were taken into custody in Chelan and Douglas counties between July 26–28. Most of the men were tracked down in Wenatchee.

According to WSP, the following 12 suspects were arrested:

Artem Olsen, 22, of Leavenworth

Alberto Alvilez, 41, of East Wenatchee

Raymond Sulak, 63, of Port Orchard

J. Guadalupe Alcaraz Ceballos, 42, of Wenatchee

Jacob Sea, 26, of East Wenatchee

Jacob Barnett, 30, of Wenatchee

Travis Epoch, 34, of East Wenatchee

Eusebio Alvarez, 25, of East Wenatchee

Patrick McWhinney, 35, of Wenatchee

Mark Ashmore, 50, of East Wenatchee

Jonatan Angel, 28, of Spokane Valley

Timoteo Roqueroque, 31, of East Wenatchee

"I know all of my fellow law enforcement leaders agree that there is nothing more important than safeguarding and protecting our community’s most innocent and vulnerable individuals - our children," said WSP Chief John R. Batiste. "It is reassuring to know that so many agencies will respond so we can hold those who might target our kids accountable. The local community can be very thankful to each of the federal, state, county and local agencies involved for their leadership, participation, and support of this very successful operation."

The operation involved WSP, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, FBI, and several police agencies and sheriffs' offices.

"The online world’s ability to connect us all has proven to be invaluable over these past many years. Tragically, it also provides an avenue for criminals to reach into our homes, and more worrisome, into the lives of our children, in ways previously never imagined," said Chief Batiste. "This horrific reality only enhances the need for this kind of coordination and proactive investigation by law enforcement to combat these terrible crimes."

Charges include first-degree attempted rape of a child, second-degree attempted rape of a child, communication with a minor for immoral purposes, and attempted commercial sex abuse of a minor.

The cases will be reviewed by the Chelan and Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney's Offices.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.